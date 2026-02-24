Madras High Court orders dental college refund of Rs 6 lakh to former student

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order on a writ petition filed by J Priyadarshini against Madha Dental College and Hospital and the Controller of Examination of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

The petitioner sought a Writ of Mandamus directing the college to refund Rs 20 lakh allegedly collected in excess of the fee fixed for 2015-2024. She contended that despite the Committee fixing an all-inclusive annual fee of Rs 1.45 lakh plus Rs 5,000 development fee, the institution levied additional amounts under various heads.