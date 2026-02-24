Madras High Court orders dental college refund of Rs 6 lakh to former student

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed a private dental college to refund Rs 6 lakh to a former BDS student after finding that excess fees were collected in violation of the Fee Fixation Committee's order.
Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order on a writ petition filed by J Priyadarshini against Madha Dental College and Hospital and the Controller of Examination of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.
The petitioner sought a Writ of Mandamus directing the college to refund Rs 20 lakh allegedly collected in excess of the fee fixed for 2015-2024. She contended that despite the Committee fixing an all-inclusive annual fee of Rs 1.45 lakh plus Rs 5,000 development fee, the institution levied additional amounts under various heads.
The Court observed that the fee fixation order clearly prohibited the collection of any recurring or non-recurring fee, including a capitation fee. While disputed factual issues could not be adjudicated under writ jurisdiction, the Judge held that excess collection was evident.
The Court directed the refund of Rs 6 lakh within four weeks, failing which 12 per cent interest would apply, and ordered the University to issue the degree certificate within eight weeks.