Madras High Court issues notice on plea against Speaker's nod for MLAs' resignations

A Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan heard the plea on Wednesday. AIADMK party whip and former Agriculture Minister Agri SS Krishnamurthy has filed another petition before the Madras High Court challenging the Speaker's decision accepting the resignations of AIADMK MLAs C Vijaya Baskar and MR Vijayabhaskar.

In the petition, Krishnamurthy stated that C Vijaya Baskar and MR Vijayabhaskar, who were elected as AIADMK MLAs from the Viralimalai and Karur Assembly constituencies, respectively, in the recently concluded Assembly elections, resigned from their MLA posts and joined TVK.