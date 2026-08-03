Madras High Court issues notice on actor Parthiban’s plea for ‘No Caste, No Religion’ certificates

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu Home Department, Revenue Department and Law Department, and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Actor-director Radhakrishnan Parthiban has filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to enable the issuance of a “No Caste, No Religion” certificate by enacting the necessary law and issuing appropriate Government Orders and guidelines.

The Madras High Court observed that a Division Bench of the High Court had already directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue such certificates. The Court further observed that the benefit should not be confined to Parthiban alone but should be made available to society at large.