Madras High Court dispenses with the appearance of MRK Panneerselvam in DA case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday dispensed with the personal appearance of former minister MRK Panneerselvam and his family members before a Cuddalore court in a disproportionate assets case and directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to file its response by July 30.
The DVAC had registered a disproportionate assets case in 2011, alleging that MRK Panneerselvam and his family members were unable to satisfactorily account for the assets worth Rs 3.01 crore acquired during the check period between 2006 and 2011, when he served as the health minister.
The former minister, his wife and his son filed a discharge petition in 2013. The Cuddalore Chief Judicial Magistrate allowed the petition in 2016.
However, the DVAC filed a revision petition challenging the discharge order. In 2025, Justice P Velmurugan allowed the revision petition, set aside the CJM's order and revived the criminal proceedings.
Meanwhile, all three accused filed a second discharge petition before the Sessions Court. However, the Sessions Court dismissed their plea.
Thereafter, MRK Panneerselvam approached the Madras High Court challenging the dismissal of the discharge petition. He also sought a stay on the trial proceedings and exemption from personal appearance before the trial court.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan issued notice to the DVAC and directed it to file its response by July 30. Pending further proceedings, the judge dispensed with the personal appearance of the former minister and his family members before the Cuddalore court.