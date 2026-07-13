Madras High Court dispenses with the appearance of MRK Panneerselvam in DA case

The DVAC had registered a disproportionate assets case in 2011, alleging that MRK Panneerselvam and his family members were unable to satisfactorily account for the assets worth Rs 3.01 crore acquired during the check period between 2006 and 2011, when he served as the health minister.

The former minister, his wife and his son filed a discharge petition in 2013. The Cuddalore Chief Judicial Magistrate allowed the petition in 2016.