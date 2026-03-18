Madras High Court dismisses plea against pre-poll alliances

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a petition seeking a direction to restrain political parties from forming pre-poll alliances.
The petitioner, R Viswanathan alias MGR Viswanathan of Tiruvallur, had approached the court seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to bar political parties from entering into alliances prior to elections.
When the matter came up before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, his counsel contended that major political parties commence campaigning even before the issuance of the election notification, thereby placing registered but unrecognised parties and independent candidates at a disadvantage.
Also, with only about 13 days available for campaigning after the final list of candidates is published following scrutiny of nominations, smaller parties and independent candidates are unable to effectively publicise their symbols among the electorate.
On these grounds, the petitioner sought directions to the Election Commission to issue appropriate guidelines prohibiting pre-poll alliances.
Rejecting the contentions, the bench observed that the Madurai Bench had already dismissed a similar petition seeking identical relief. Even a representation cannot be made to the Election Commission to impose such a restraint on political parties forming alliances prior to elections, the court held. Finding no merit in the plea, the court dismissed the petition.