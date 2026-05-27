Madras High Court cites lapse, grants bail to 2 jailed under UAPA

On May 25, 2024, Mohammad Mourice and Kadher Navas Sherif of Chennai were arrested under IPC Sections 34, 120(B), 153A, 153B and UAPA Sections 13, 18, in an NIA case alleging that they held secret meetings in mosques as part of a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts.

The special court for bomb blast cases denied them bail on February 19, 2025. When their appeal came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices Anita Sumanth and Sunder Mohan, their counsel argued that the NIA failed to furnish grounds of arrest as mandated under the UAPA, and also noted that the Supreme Court has already granted bail to a co-accused.