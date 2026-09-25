Madras High Court: Can't take legislative role to punish resigning MLAs

The first bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan held that making laws is the function of the Legislature and not the courts. While courts can fill limited gaps to protect constitutional rights, they cannot direct the Legislature to enact a particular law or create a new statutory framework.

The court said the reliefs sought would create two new features of electoral law that do not exist under the Constitution or the Representation of the People Act, 1951 — a security deposit linked to the actual public expenditure incurred on a bye-election and a five-year disqualification from contesting elections.

The court noted that even the petitioner had admitted in his affidavit that the proposed mechanism was not presently part of Indian electoral law. It said the plea sought the creation of a new punitive and financial regime, which was a matter of legislative policy and not judicial direction.