Madras High Court allows abortion of 32-week pregnancy over abnormalities

The woman, who had her first child in 2024, conceived for the second time early this year. She submitted that a trimester scan revealed mild fetal ventriculomegaly, which was confirmed by a second medical opinion.

The woman and her husband decided to terminate the pregnancy, but the chairman of Egmore Children Hospital refused and advised genetic testing. She was subsequently asked to undergo follow-up scans at 28 weeks of gestation, with the expected date of delivery fixed as December 6.

Citing the foetal abnormalities and the risk of developmental difficulties, including speech and language delays, learning difficulties, cognitive dysfunction, behavioural difficulties, epilepsy and intellectual disability, the couple decided for a medical termination of pregnancy on October 13.