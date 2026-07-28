Madras High Court adjourns poll case against Stalin

When the matter came up before the First Bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the Bench asked the petitioner's counsel to point out the material supporting the allegation that information had been suppressed in the nomination papers.

In response, the petitioner's counsel produced certain documents. Since the documents were in Tamil, the Bench permitted the petitioner to file translated copies and posted the matter for further hearing on July 29.