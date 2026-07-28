Madras High Court adjourns poll case against Stalin

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday permitted the petitioner to file translated copies of documents relied upon in a plea seeking an inquiry into allegations that former Chief Minister MK Stalin suppressed material information in the statutory affidavit filed along with his nomination papers for the Kolathur Assembly constituency, and adjourned the hearing to July 29.
When the matter came up before the First Bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the Bench asked the petitioner's counsel to point out the material supporting the allegation that information had been suppressed in the nomination papers.
In response, the petitioner's counsel produced certain documents. Since the documents were in Tamil, the Bench permitted the petitioner to file translated copies and posted the matter for further hearing on July 29.
The petition, filed by Advocate T Sivagnanasambandan, seeks a direction to the Election Commission to inquire into allegations that MK Stalin suppressed material information in the statutory affidavit submitted along with his nomination papers.
According to the plea, verification of public documents revealed that MK Stalin, in his capacity as permanent trustee and managing trustee of the DMK charitable trust, had acquired an immovable property at Kadambadi Village for Rs 2.27 crore through a registered document. The petitioner alleged that the trusteeship and related particulars were not disclosed in the election affidavit, contending that such concealment undermines free and fair elections and deprives the electorate of its constitutional right to make an informed electoral choice.
The petitioner further submitted that representations dated May 12, 2026, along with documentary evidence seeking an inquiry, were submitted to the Election Commission, but no action had been taken. He has therefore sought a direction to the poll panel to consider the representations and conduct an inquiry into the alleged suppression and non-disclosure of trusteeship.
During the hearing, Senior Advocate P Wilson, appearing for MK Stalin, submitted that there was no requirement to disclose details relating to the trust in the nomination papers.