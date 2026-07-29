Madras High Court adjourns hearing on KN Nehru’s review plea to August 7

When the matter came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and PH Aravind Pandian, appearing for Nehru, argued that the High Court had directed the registration of an FIR without hearing him, which amounted to a direct violation of the principles of natural justice.

They submitted that Nehru, being a party to the litigation and not a stranger to the proceedings, had a right to be heard and that such a right could not be curtailed. Questioning the maintainability of the review petition, Advocate General Vijay Narayan argued that since the order was passed in a writ petition of a criminal nature, Section 362 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) barred the court from entertaining a review petition against it. After hearing the review petitioners, the bench adjourned the matter to August 7 for hearing the State's arguments.