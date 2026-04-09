Madras High Court adjourns final hearing in VC appointment amendment case to June 29

The public interest writ petition filed by advocate K Venkatachalapathy of Tirunelveli opposed the legislation claiming that the amendments were contrary to the objectives of regulations and functions of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

While entertaining the petition, the High Court had earlier granted an interim stay on the operation of the said legislation. Aggrieved by this, the State government preferred an appeal before the Supreme Court, which noted that the vacation bench that granted the stay acted in a tearing hurry and set aside the stay. It then directed the High Court to proceed with the hearing of the main matter.