Madras HC warns advocate who filed case with fake particulars

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court warned an advocate for filing a case alleging the unnatural death of a woman and accusing police of inaction, which was found to be fake, and closed the case.

The first division bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy heard the petition moved by advocate Dakshinamurthy, alleging that a gang abducted a woman who had an inter-caste marriage and later she was hanged to death.

The advocate submitted that a woman, Kamakshi, married a person named Naresh, and they both were living in Vadapalani, Chennai. On Oct 19, an unknown gang abducted Kamakshi, and later, she was found dead by hanging at Oothukottai.

The advocate alleged that the police had not even filed an FIR in this regard and sought the court's intervention to investigate the matter before the evidence was destroyed, as he apprehended that the body may cremated at any time.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that there is no unnatural death of a woman reported in Oothukottai. The AG raised suspicions over the particulars placed by the petitioner and submitted that there is no DSP by the name Chandrasekaran, as alleged by the petitioner. Police officer Shanthi is the DSP of the Oothukottai subdivision, said the AG.

It was also submitted that the person Naresh alleged as the husband of the missing woman himself remains a mystery as there are no records about him with the police.

Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted that the petitioner alleged no such incident. It was also submitted that it was a false case filed with bogus information and sought to dismiss the petition.

After the submission, the bench came down heavily on the petitioner for filing a petition with fake particulars and closed the petition.