Madras HC upholds Rs 4.25 cr payment order against film-maker Gautham Menon, Photon Factory

The ruling marks the culmination of a long-standing dispute between the two production entities over an uncompleted film project dating back to 2008. A Division Bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi declined to interfere with the April 5, 2022 judgment delivered by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.

The Bench upheld the single judge’s findings that Menon and his firm were liable to repay the amount received from RS Infotainment, led by producer S Elred Kumar, for a film project that never materialised. The dispute originated from an agreement signed on November 27, 2008, under which RS Infotainment agreed to fund a Tamil film, referred to as ‘production no. 6,’ with a budget of Rs 13.5 crore.