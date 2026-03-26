Madras HC stays proceedings against DMK leader Ponmudy over derogatory remarks against women

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted an interim stay on the proceedings in a case filed against senior DMK leader K Ponmudy, who was accused of making derogatory remarks against Vaishnavism, Saivism, and women
During an event held in Chennai in April 2025, Ponmudy allegedly made controversial statements concerning Vaishnavism, Saivism, and women. The High Court had asked the State government to register an FIR against Ponmudy. When it was not done, the court initiated suo motu proceedings, noting that Ponmudy's speech prima facie amounted to hate speech.
After the government submitted that all the complaints had been duly investigated and closed since there was no material, the court closed the proceeding, but gave liberty to the complainants to approach the concerned jurisdictional magistrates against the closure of complaints.
Following this, BJP’s Chennai councillor Uma Anandan had filed a private complaint before the Metropolitan Magistrate under Sections 196 (1) (a) [promoting enmity between different groups], Section 299 [Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class], and Section 300 [disturbing religious assembly] of the BNS.
The magistrate observed that a prima facie case existed to take cognizance of the complaint and directed issuance of summons to Ponmudy for his appearance.
Challenging both the order taking cognizance and the issuance of summons, Ponmudy approached the High Court. When the matter came up before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, senior counsel NR Elango, appearing for Ponmudy, contended that prior sanction from the government was mandatory before initiating prosecution, and that the magistrate had erred in not considering this requirement.
Accepting the submissions, the court granted an interim stay of the proceedings. It dispensed with the appearance for the former minister and directed Uma Anandan to file her response within four weeks.