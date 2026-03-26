Madras HC stays proceedings against DMK leader Ponmudy over derogatory remarks against women

After the government submitted that all the complaints had been duly investigated and closed since there was no material, the court closed the proceeding, but gave liberty to the complainants to approach the concerned jurisdictional magistrates against the closure of complaints.

Following this, BJP’s Chennai councillor Uma Anandan had filed a private complaint before the Metropolitan Magistrate under Sections 196 (1) (a) [promoting enmity between different groups], Section 299 [Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class], and Section 300 [disturbing religious assembly] of the BNS.