Madras HC seeks reply on Mannadi traffic, building misuse

Petitioner M Ganesan, a resident of Mannadi, stated that several old buildings on Iyyappa Chetty Street have been demolished and replaced with new structures, many of which are being used for commercial purposes without mandatory approvals or adequate parking provisions.

He alleged that traders dealing in materials such as chemicals, plastics, and metal goods have occupied ground floors, forcing vehicles onto the already narrow 20-foot road, drastically reducing usable space for residents and pedestrians. He also claimed that heavy vehicles and cargo trucks frequently block access, creating severe congestion and hindering emergency movement.

Ganesan raised concerns about the lack of fire safety measures, absence of clearances from authorities, and structural risks posed by unauthorised alterations, including a basement-level factory in an ageing building. Despite submitting a representation to authorities in November 2025, no effective action has been taken. He has sought a court directive compelling officials to act on his complaint within a fixed time-frame.