Madras HC seeks Govt response on fixed space for cracker shops in Island Grounds during Deepavali

After issuing the direction, Justice PT Asha adjourned the case to October 13.

The Chennai Fire Works Dealers’ Welfare Association has approached the court seeking space at Island Grounds to sell firecrackers during the Deepavali festival every year.

The association said it had been participating in the tender process and conducting the cracker fair since 2014. In 2025, the High Court had directed the respondents to allot space to the association for selling firecrackers. But the currently allotted to it had been reduced due to upcoming construction works and the shifting of the MTC bus stand to Island Grounds, resulting in fewer shops getting space.