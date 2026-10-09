Madras HC seeks Govt response on fixed space for cracker shops in Island Grounds during Deepavali

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Principal Secretary to Government, Tourism, Culture, Religious Endowment, and the managing director and general manager of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation to file their responses to a plea seeking earmarked space at Island Grounds for selling firecrackers during Deepavali every year.
After issuing the direction, Justice PT Asha adjourned the case to October 13.
The Chennai Fire Works Dealers’ Welfare Association has approached the court seeking space at Island Grounds to sell firecrackers during the Deepavali festival every year.
The association said it had been participating in the tender process and conducting the cracker fair since 2014. In 2025, the High Court had directed the respondents to allot space to the association for selling firecrackers. But the currently allotted to it had been reduced due to upcoming construction works and the shifting of the MTC bus stand to Island Grounds, resulting in fewer shops getting space.
It submitted representations dated July 14 and July 20 to the department secretary seeking earmarked space, but no action had been taken so far, said the association, seeking a direction to TTDC to consider its representations and provide space every year during the festival, based on the court order.
During the hearing, its counsel submitted that the association had to approach the court every year seeking space to sell firecrackers. The government advocate submitted that a tender would soon be floated for allotting shops for firecracker sales this year.