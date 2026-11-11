Madras HC seeks DGP’s response on guidelines for handling online speech complaints

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan has directed the DGP to respond to a petition within two weeks.

The petition was filed by advocate H Syed Alim, seeking a direction to the DGP to issue a Police Standing Order or circular prescribing uniform safeguards for police stations, cybercrime units and investigating officers while dealing with such complaints.

The petitioner said the plea was necessitated by the increasing registration of criminal cases against citizens, journalists, political commentators, activists and social media users for expressing criticism, satire and political opinions online. He cited recent cases registered against DMK MLA GV Markandeyan, DMK’s Anbanathan and Vinoth Suriya Kumar over remarks made during public speeches.