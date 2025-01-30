Madras HC refuses to entertain advocate’s mention on Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to entertain the matter mentioned before it seeking to direct the police not to harass journalists in the guise of investigation.

Advocate AP Suryaprakasam made a mention before a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman, seeking to direct the police not to harass journalists during the probe into the access of FIR and publishing details from it pertaining to the sexual assault of an Anna University student allegedly by a DMK man.

It was submitted that the police summoned print and television journalists who downloaded the FIR from the police portal and questioned them. During the inquiry, the journalists were harassed by the police in the guise of investigation, alleged the advocate. Their mobile phones were seized and they were asked unnecessary questions.

The police violated the freedom of the press and the journalists were being hounded for doing their duty, said the advocate and sought directions not to harass the media professionals.

However, the bench refused to entertain the mentioning, as the sexual assault case is pending before the Supreme Court. If the journalists felt their freedom was curtailed or they were harassed, they can file a petition before the Apex Court, added the bench.

On December 28, the High Court directed the State to investigate how the FIR in the Anna University student sexual assault case became public and was published in some media, which revealed the survivor’s identity. This is against the guidelines in such cases.

While hearing an appeal preferred by the State challenging the order of the High Court directing it to take action against city police Commissioner A Arun, the Supreme Court directed the State to take disciplinary action against those responsible for the FIR becoming public.

Following the directions of the Supreme Court and the High Court, the police are conducting investigation with journalists who downloaded the FIR from the government portal.