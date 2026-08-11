Madras HC ranks second with 13 women judges; nationwide representation at 14%

The Punjab and Haryana High Court leads the country with 16 women judges, while Chennai now has 13. The Karnataka High Court is third with 11.

The three new appointments came among 30 judges recently appointed across the country's 25 High Courts. Of the 30, four are women, bringing the total number of women judges in High Courts to 120.

However, the overall representation of women judges in the High Courts is a dismal 14% nationwide. The contrast with the lower judiciary is significant. Of the 25,886 sanctioned posts in district and subordinate courts across India, women occupy 7,852, accounting for 38%.