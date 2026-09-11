Madras HC panel holds consultations to strengthen action under JJ Act

The consultation, titled, A Decade of Implementation and the Way Forward’, was conducted with Justice G Jayachandran, chairman of the Juvenile Justice and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) Committee. Justices GR Swaminathan and S Srimathy, members of the committee, also participated in the deliberations.

The programme brought together representatives from the judiciary, senior government departments, police leadership, Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), child care institutions and organisations working in the field of child rights. Participants reviewed progress in implementing the JJ Act and discussed measures required to make child protection mechanisms more effective, accessible and accountable. Reflections on the Act’s functioning during the last ten years were also shared during the consultation, along with recommendations for the next decade.

Participating in the discussion, child rights activist Andrew Jesuraj said, “A major focus was placed on preventing children from entering vulnerable situations through early identification and timely intervention. Strengthening the functioning of CWCs, JJBs and child care institutions was identified as another key priority.”

The discussions also highlighted the need to support families and reduce avoidable institutionalisation by expanding adoption, foster care and other family-based care options. Greater attention was sought for children with disabilities and special needs.