Madras HC orders unblocking of 18 X URLs, grants interim relief

The vacation bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthil Kumar granted an interim stay on the order. The bench also directed the Tamil Nadu government and the police to file their response to the plea and posted the matter to June 8.

P Chockalingam (55), President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, filed a plea before the Madras High Court. In the plea, he stated that the Tamil Nadu government had issued a notice on May 8 directing the blocking of multiple X URLs purportedly under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act.