Madras HC orders Geetham to stop similar branding, pay profits to Sangeetha

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on Geetham, to be paid to Sangeetha towards court fees, lawyer’s fee and expenses.

The order was passed on a suit filed by Sangeetha Caterers and Consultants LLP against Rasnam Foods and others, seeking to restrain them from using a deceptively similar mark. Sangeetha stated that Rasnam was its franchisee in Chennai, but the agreement was terminated in April 2022 due to breach of terms. Thereafter, Rasnam operated restaurants under Geetham in the same locations with a similar colour scheme.