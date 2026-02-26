Madras HC orders CBI probe into petrol bunk licence scam

In a Public Interest Litigation filed by VBR Menon before the Madras High Court, it was stated that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the police is mandatory for establishing petrol bunks. However, fake NOCs were allegedly fabricated and submitted to oil companies to obtain licences for setting up new petrol bunks at several places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Following this fraud, based on the High Court's directions, the CBCID police registered a case and conducted an investigation. A charge sheet was filed only against four persons who had supplied the fake NOCs. However, the petitioner alleged that no legal action had been taken against those who played a key role in the scam.