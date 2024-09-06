Madras HC orders action against jail officials for exploitation of convicts

CHENNAI: A shock to our conscience, noted the Madras High Court while reprimanding jail authorities for exploiting convicted prisoners by making them do domestic chores at their residences, and directed the Director General of Prisons to initiate disciplinary action against the erring officials based on a report filed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Vellore.

It is not only a case of violation of the prison manual, but a case of harassment or exploitation of the convicted prisoner, wrote a division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice V Sivagnanam while hearing a petition moved by a mother alleging physical torture inflicted on his convicted son by jail authorities.

Observing that the report filed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Vellore regarding the allegation, revealed a shocking issue of jail authorities illegally using the convicted prisoners in their residences, the bench directed the superintendent of police, CB-CID, Chennai to register criminal cases against all the offenders and commence the investigation.

In addition, it ordered the transfer of the convicted prisoner, who was allegedly subjected to physical assault by the prison authorities, to Salem Central Prison and also directed the superintendent of the Salem prison to provide all necessary medical treatment to the victim.

The petitioner S Kalavathi stated that her son Sivakumar was convicted in a criminal case and imposed a life sentence. She also said that the prison authorities in the Vellore prison, where her son is confined, assaulted him based on the false allegations that he had stolen a sum of Rs 4.50 lakhs, silver jewellery, and other articles from the residence of the DIG of prisons.

Advocate Pugalenthi appearing for the petitioner submitted that his client's son's life is in danger in the hands of the prison authorities and also said the officials didn’t allow the petitioner to meet her son for about 90 days.

After the submission, the bench found the allegations to be serious and directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Vellore to conduct an inquiry and file a report. The matter was posted to September 18 for further proceedings.

The bench wrote that it was inclined to monitor the present case in the interest of justice and to ensure that the convict prisoners' right to life and other rights conferred under the law are protected.