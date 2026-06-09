Madras HC junks MP's plea seeking CBI probe into Arivu's enrolment as advocate

The Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan orally observed, "Where is the fraud to order a CBI probe? Do you know in what cases the CBI can be asked to conduct an investigation? The Supreme Court has said that such orders can be passed only in rare cases. The enrolment follows the provisions. Nothing explains why a CBI probe is required. I think it is not required."

Perarivalan, who was convicted in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and released by the Supreme Court in 2022, enrolled as an advocate on April 27 this year. Opposing the enrolment, Mayiladuthurai constituency Congress MP R Sudha filed a petition before the High Court seeking to declare the enrolment illegal and void.