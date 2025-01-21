Madras HC issues notice to former AIADMK minister Rajendra Balaji in cheating case

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to former AIADMK minister Rajendra Balaji for allegedly cheating 33 people of Rs 3 crore.

According to a Thanthi TV report, a case has been registered against him for collecting the money on the pretext of securing a government job.

The petitioner, Nallathambi, has filed a petition seeking an order to conduct an inquiry and promptly file a charge sheet.

In the petition, there is also a request to conduct an inquiry because of the threat to return the money and change the testimony by the former minister.

The court has ordered Rajendra Balaji to reply within four weeks.