Armstrong murder case: After bombs brought to court premises, Madras HC seeks security suggestions from stakeholders

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has invited opinions from the advocates associations, police and Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) to strengthen the security at the campus as country made bombs were allegedly brought into the court.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and N Jothiraman was hearing batch of cases seeking to quash the goondas act provisions slapped against the accused booked in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State leader K Armstrong, when it expressed concern over the security inside the court campus.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) P Kumaresan submitted the status report on the investigation done regarding the allegation of country made bombs were brought into the court and handed over to the accused persons connected with Armstrong murder case.

AAG submitted CCTV screen grabs of the persons carrying the bombs concealed in lunch bag.

It was submitted that six advocates who brought the bombs were suspended by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu.

The counsel for the petitioners objected the allegation and stated no proof was unearthed by the investigation agency to establish the allegation.

After all the submissions the bench invited all the stakeholders including advocates associations, police and CISF to provide suggestions to strengthen the security of the HC.

What if the bomb, which were allegedly brought in the court, exploded , how many lives we would have lost and what if the blast damaged the statue of BR Ambedkar, Justice SM Subramaniam wondered. Since it is a sensitive matter, the bench invited the opinions from stakeholders to arrive at solution for minimum security check.

"We have to sensitize the advocates and police in this regard", the bench observed and the court also advised the advocates to co-operate with the police for the checking, since it is a sensitive issue.

The matter was posted to January 29, to arrive at a solution.