Madras HC grants bail to youth who stabbed govt doctor at Kalaignar centenary hospital

CHENNAI: Madras High Court granted bail to Vignesh, a 26-year-old youngster who was booked for stabbing a government doctor at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH), over the alleged mistreatment of his mother.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira granted the bail on condition to the petitioner after wondering why the State had not filed any case against the doctor for the alleged mistreatment.

The judge also directed the petitioner to appear daily before the Sathuvachari police station, in Vellore until further order.

The petitioner Vignesh submitted that he is innocent and was not involved in any of the offences alleged by the police, and he further stated that police had registered a foisted case against him.

Submitting that he is the sole breadwinner of the family and is the one taking care of his mother, who is now under treatment for cancer, petitioner Vignesh sought the high court to grant bail.

It was also submitted that he will not evade the due process of law and abide by any condition imposed on him for the granting of bail.

On November 13, Vignesh stabbed senior medical oncologist Balaji Jegannathan with a knife at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH), in a public vicinity. This incident had created huge controversy on the maintenance of peace and order in the State.

It was said that Vignesh's mother was admitted to the hospital for cancer treatment. However, Vignesh got frustrated over the treatment given to her mother, hence he quarrelled with the hospital staff.

Following the heated argument, Vignesh stabbed the doctor repeatedly in the neck and head with a knife that he had kept concealed.

Later, Vignesh was arrested and booked under 127 (2), 115 (2), 118 (1), 121 (2), 109 and 351 (3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.