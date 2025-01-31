Madras HC grants bail to blind 87-year-old life convict

CHENNAI: An octogenarian blind prisoner got relief as the Madras High Court granted him interim bail for six months considering his medical condition and suffering to meet out his day-to-day activities.

The murder convict S Rajamani (87), has completely lost his vision over years during his incarceration, due to old age, since he couldn't able to handle his daily life in the prison even for receiving food, he is dependent on others, a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman, granted interim bail.

On suggestion from the State, the bench allowed the prisoner to stay at an old age home in Chennai during the bail period, as he didn't have any relatives to take care.

The bench also directed the State to consider his representation for premature release after receiving a report from the medical board and passing orders within four months.

Advocate P Pugalenthi, director of the Prisoners Rights Forum, moved a petition seeking the premature release of Rajamani as he is languishing in prison.

He also contended that according to rule 631 of the Tamil Nadu Prison Rules, 1983, Rajamani is entitled for premature release. The prisoner was convicted in 2013 for the murder and confined in the Puzhal prison, said the advocate, since more than 10 years he confined in the jail, he can be released prematurely, added the advocate.

Additional public prosecutor (APP) R Muniyapparaj, submitted that the representation of Rajamani is pending with the medical board, once the report was recieved orders will be passed accordingly after getting consent from the competent authorities.