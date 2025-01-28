Madras HC grants 4 weeks to State to finalise funds for CCTVs in courts

CHENNAI: Madras High Court granted four weeks to the state government to decide on sanctioning Rs 20.04 crore for installing CCTV cameras in 179 court complexes across Tamil Nadu.

The first division bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy heard a public interest litigation (PIL) preferred by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry seeking to ensure the safety on the court premises.

The HC Registrar (Administration) B Hari submitted a report that according to the ELCOT assessment, Rs 17.86 crore would be required to procure CCTVs alone for 179 courts and the cost of monitors for the unit will be up to Rs 2.18 crore.

After the submission, the Advocate General (AG) PS Raman sought time to address the necessity of strengthening the security of court complexes to the State and respond within four weeks. The bench granted the time sought by the AG and posted the matter to February 27, for further hearing.