Madras HC dismisses Ramadoss' plea against ECI over PMK symbol

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed as withdrawn a writ petition filed by PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss challenging the communication issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the allotment of the 'mango' symbol to Anbumani.
A dispute has been ongoing between party founder Dr Ramadoss and party president Anbumani Ramadoss with regard to the leadership and control of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). In this situation, the Election Commission of India, by a communication dated July 30, 2025, informed that the party had been allotted the 'mango' symbol. The said communication was addressed to Anbumani in his capacity as party president.
Aggrieved by the same, Dr Ramadoss approached the High Court seeking to quash the communication issued by the Election Commission and to consequently direct the Commission to address all such correspondence to him.
When the matter came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the party had already approached the City Civil Court in respect of the dispute relating to the party and its symbol, and therefore sought permission to withdraw the writ petition.
Accepting the submission, the Bench permitted withdrawal of the petition and dismissed it as withdrawn.