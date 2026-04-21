Madras HC dismisses plea seeking PMLA probe against Nainar Nagendran

Cash was seized at Tambaram railway station while allegedly being transported for distribution to voters in the Tirunelveli constituency, where Nainar had unsuccessfully contested in Lok Sabha election in 2024.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Girirajan filed the petition before the HC seeking action against Nainar and former BJP State Organisation General Secretary Kesava Vinayagam. It stated that a case had already been registered by the CB-CID in relation to the incident.