Madras HC dismisses Duraimurugan’s plea against Katpadi election petition as infructuous

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan dismissed as infructuous the application filed by Duraimurugan seeking rejection of the election petition filed by AIADMK candidate V Ramu, challenging Duraimurugan’s election from the Katpadi Assembly constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, Duraimurugan was declared elected from Katpadi after securing a margin of 746 votes over AIADMK candidate V Ramu.