Madras HC dismisses Duraimurugan’s plea against Katpadi election petition as infructuous

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed as infructuous a plea filed by former DMK Minister Duraimurugan seeking rejection of an election petition challenging his 2021 victory from the Katpadi Assembly constituency, where he won by a margin of 746 votes.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan dismissed as infructuous the application filed by Duraimurugan seeking rejection of the election petition filed by AIADMK candidate V Ramu, challenging Duraimurugan’s election from the Katpadi Assembly constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.
In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, Duraimurugan was declared elected from Katpadi after securing a margin of 746 votes over AIADMK candidate V Ramu.
Alleging irregularities in the counting process, Ramu filed the election petition in 2021 seeking a declaration that Duraimurugan’s election was void and that he be declared the duly elected candidate.
Subsequently, Duraimurugan filed an application seeking rejection of the election petition. After hearing the submissions of all parties, the court dismissed the application as infructuous.