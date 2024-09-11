Madras HC directs Centre to respond on bringing petrol, diesel under GST regime

CHENNAI: Claiming that bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime would significantly reduce their retail prices, a petition has been filed in the Madras High Court.

The court has directed the Union government to respond within four weeks, said a Thanthi TV report.

While the BJP-led Centre has indicated its interest in bringing the fuels under the common tax regime, which would ensure the same rate across the country, the State governments – especially the opposition-run regimes – are not willing to agree to the suggestion due to the huge loss in revenue.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had directed the Centre to consider the plea on bringing petrol and diesel under the GST regime.