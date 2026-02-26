Madras HC declines to quash SHRC order awarding Rs 5 lakh for custodial torture

Relying on medical records issued by the Prison Hospital and photographs evidencing injuries, the SHRC concluded that the woman had been assaulted. It further found that the officer acted hastily on an uninvestigated complaint, denied legal aid and sent the woman to prison, awarding Rs 5 lakh as compensation and recommending disciplinary action.

Rejecting the officer's claim that the complaint was motivated by money, the High Court held that the uncontroverted allegations amounted to tacit admission and dismissed the plea.