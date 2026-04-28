Madras HC declines to intervene on dual candidature cost issue

Lawyer K Mani from Melur Taluk in Madurai approached the HC with a plea that for the Assembly elections, some candidates in certain constituencies had filed nominations for more than one constituency.

After the results are announced, if they have succeeded in all the constituencies for which they filed nominations, they would resign from all except one constituency. The State government must then conduct another election for that particular constituency, and thereafter another candidate is elected through a by-election for the vacant constituency.