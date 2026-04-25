Madras HC declares TANFED a public authority under RTI act; orders transparency in fertiliser procurement

However, the court rejected the application of these precedents, describing TANFED’s attempt to equate a primary society with an apex body. The court noted that TANFED served as an implementing arm of the State government, acting as a nodal agent for national agricultural schemes and managing the distribution of essential commodities.

The court also noted that TANFED functioned as an implementing arm of the State government, including acting as a nodal agency for agricultural schemes, and that its audit reports were placed before the State Legislative Assembly. It also took note of a 2007 GO mandating the appointment of Public Information Officers in TANFED, observing that the State itself had recognised the federation’s obligations under the RTI framework.

Setting aside the Information Commission’s order, the court directed TANFED’s Public Information Officer to furnish the requested information within four weeks.