Madras HC concerned over narcotics in prison, says justice must prevail in jails

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court observed that all the prisoners should be treated equally, any partiality led to unrest inside the prison and directed the State government to submit instructions in this regard.

Equal treatment of prisoners is good for better administration of prisoners, wrote a division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice V Sivagnanam while hearing a petition seeking to transfer a woman prisoner from Tiruchy special prison to Vellore special prison.

Inequality will create frustration and restlessness in the minds of the prisoners, the judges observed. The prison authorities should perform their duties lawfully and scrupulously in accordance with the prison manual, read the order.

The bench also noted that there are large-scale of allegations that convicts inside the prison are discriminated in extending facilities.

The report of the Director General of Prisons stated that the prisoner's representation was rejected as she was found in possession of snuff, a form of tobacco inhaled through nostrils.

After perusing the order the bench wondered how such prohibited narcotic and drug-related substances were available inside the prison.

The additional public prosecutor E Raj Tilak sought permission to file instructions from the authorities in this regard. The matter was posted for September 18 for further submissions.

The petition was moved by A Saranya, the daughter of convict S Mythili seeking to transfer her mother from Tiruchy prison to Vellore. She submitted that her representation was rejected by the jail authorities