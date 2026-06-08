Madras HC closes plea on police notification on X handles, posts

The bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan closed the plea after the petitioner's counsel informed the court that the posts in question were deleted by the users and thus nothing survived in the matter, making it infructuous.

In his plea, Chockalingam (55), president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (North Tamil Nadu), stated that the State government had issued a notice on May 8, ordering the blocking of multiple X URLs, purportedly under Section 79 (3) (b) of the Information Technology Act.