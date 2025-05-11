Madras HC clears PMK conclave; sets 42 conditions for peaceful conduct

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) to file an affidavit before the Inspector General of Police (north zone), affirming adherence to all conditions set by the court and law enforcement for the smooth conduct of the Chithirai Full Moon Vanniyar Youth Conference scheduled for May 11, Sunday, near Mamallapuram.

A Division Bench comprising Justices N Mala and G Arul Murugan issued the order, citing concerns over the large-scale violence that had erupted during a similar event organised by the party in 2013. The court further instructed the IGP (north zone) to oversee the event and ensure strict compliance with the undertaking provided by the party leadership.

The order was delivered while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate J Muthukumar from Madambakkam, near Sriperumbudur. The petitioner had urged the court to restrain the Home Secretary, Chengalpattu District Collector, and Superintendent of Police from granting permission for the conference, warning of potential violence.

Responding to the court, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran informed that the Superintendent of Police had already granted permission on May 5, 2025, subject to 42 stringent conditions aimed at maintaining law and order. These included mandating that the conference commence by 4 pm and conclude by 10 pm, and ensuring no disruption to public peace.

The court, expressing satisfaction with the precautionary measures enforced by the police, emphasised that participants must also be barred from carrying weapons or ammunition, and from wearing any attire resembling military uniforms.