Madras HC cancels bail of 12 accused in Armstrong murder case

Armstrong, the then State president of the Bahujan Samaj Party, was hacked to death near his residence in 2024. In this case, the police charge-sheeted 29 persons, including the notorious rowdy Nagendran and his son Aswathaman. Of them, 27 were arrested, while two are absconding. The prime accused, Nagendran, died due to health complications.

Later, the Chennai Principal Sessions Court granted bail to 14 persons, including key accused Aswathaman and Anjalai. Challenging the grant of bail, the police filed petitions before the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the accused. A similar petition was also filed by Armstrong's wife, Porkodi.