Madras HC appoints Deepthi Arivunithi as Registrar General following S Alli’s retirement

CHENNAI: S Alli, who served as the Registrar General of the Madras High Court, retired from service on Tuesday (June 30). Following her retirement, Deepthi Arivunithi, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kancheepuram, has been appointed as the new Registrar General of the High Court.
The retirement of Alli comes at a time when the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended her elevation as a Judge of the Madras High Court. The recommendation is presently awaiting approval by the Union Government.
If the recommendation is accepted and the appointment is notified, Alli will be sworn in as a Judge of the Madras High Court and will hold office until attaining the retirement age of 62.
The Madras High Court currently has a working strength of 52 judges against its sanctioned strength of 75, leaving 23 vacancies. The proposed appointments are expected to substantially reduce the existing vacancies in the High Court.