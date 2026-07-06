Madras HC allows DMK Gen Z wing member to withdraw anticipatory bail plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday permitted Anbanantham, coordinator of the Gen Z wing associated with the DMK, to withdraw his anticipatory bail plea in a case alleging that he made a derogatory social media post against Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and women.
Justice C Kumarappan permitted the anticipatory bail plea to be withdrawn after the petitioner's counsel sought permission, following the court's indication that it was not inclined to grant relief.
The court observed that the issue was not merely whether custodial interrogation was necessary, but also one that concerned the conscience of society.
Though the petitioner's senior counsel, NR Elango, submitted that Anbanantham was willing to tender an apology and file an undertaking that he would not make such remarks in the future, the court was not inclined to grant anticipatory bail, observing that such conduct should not be allowed to go scot-free as society looks up to the courts.
Anbanantham had earlier approached the Principal Sessions Court, Krishnagiri, seeking anticipatory bail. He was booked by the Rayakottai police in connection with a social media post in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister, his family, and another actor.
It was further alleged that he insulted women by making vulgar comments about actresses in general and incited hatred against the government. He was booked for offences under Sections 79, 351 (3), 352 and 353 (1) (b) of the BNS, as well as Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.
However, the Sessions Court dismissed the plea, holding that the investigation was at a crucial stage and that granting anticipatory bail could lead to tampering with electronic evidence, influencing witnesses, or the continued uploading of similar objectionable content.
Anbanantham submitted before the High Court that he was willing to abide by any stringent conditions imposed by the court, cooperate fully with the investigation, and refrain from tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.