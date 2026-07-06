Madras HC allows DMK Gen Z wing member to withdraw anticipatory bail plea

Justice C Kumarappan permitted the anticipatory bail plea to be withdrawn after the petitioner's counsel sought permission, following the court's indication that it was not inclined to grant relief.

The court observed that the issue was not merely whether custodial interrogation was necessary, but also one that concerned the conscience of society.

Though the petitioner's senior counsel, NR Elango, submitted that Anbanantham was willing to tender an apology and file an undertaking that he would not make such remarks in the future, the court was not inclined to grant anticipatory bail, observing that such conduct should not be allowed to go scot-free as society looks up to the courts.