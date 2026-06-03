Madhavaram residents flag delay in power meter readings, fear higher bills

CHENNAI: Residents in parts of Madhavaram have expressed concern over delays in bi-monthly electricity meter readings by the staff of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL), alleging that the delays could lead to higher power bills during the peak summer season and reduce the time available for bill payment.
Members of the Palaniappa Nagar House Owners and Tenants Welfare Association (PNHOTWA) said that meter readings were being taken several days after the scheduled billing date, resulting in delayed bill generation and a shorter payment window than the usual 20 days.
D Daniel Kumar, secretary, PNHOTWA, said that he had visited TNPDCL Section-I office on June 1 and urged officials to expedite the process. “I have still not received the bill,” he said.
Residents lamented about crossing the 500-unit consumption threshold and losing government subsidies. Consumers using less than 500 units are eligible for a subsidy of Rs 235 for consumption between 101 and 200 units. They noted that if consumption exceeded the limit, the tariff for the 101-200 unit slab rises from Rs 2.35 per unit to Rs 4.70 per unit. The State government had also announced free electricity supply up to 200 units for domestic consumers from May 10, provided total consumption remained below 500 units.
SJ Jakir Hussain, president, PNHOTWA, alleged that the issue was compounded by inexperienced temporary workers handling meter readings. “In March, my bill was around Rs 1,500. The delay in taking readings this time could push it up,” he rued.
Another resident said the reading for his connection was updated only two days ago, while the payment date was June 3. “Previously, the reading was updated only on the morning of the due date. We noticed it only the next day and ended up paying a penalty,” he said.
A TNPDCL official in the Madhavaram section attributed the delay to a shortage of assessors. “Out of three assessors, two are on medical leave for the past few months. We were managing with one assessor, but he too is currently on sick leave,” the official said. “Outsourced workers are deployed temporarily for meter readings, but handling the workload is challenging. Meter readings have been completed in Palaniappa Nagar, KKR Nagar and several other areas. Only Ravi Garden remains pending and will be covered shortly. From the next billing cycle onwards, readings will be taken on the scheduled date.”