Madhavaram residents flag delay in power meter readings, fear higher bills

Another resident said the reading for his connection was updated only two days ago, while the payment date was June 3. “Previously, the reading was updated only on the morning of the due date. We noticed it only the next day and ended up paying a penalty,” he said.

A TNPDCL official in the Madhavaram section attributed the delay to a shortage of assessors. “Out of three assessors, two are on medical leave for the past few months. We were managing with one assessor, but he too is currently on sick leave,” the official said. “Outsourced workers are deployed temporarily for meter readings, but handling the workload is challenging. Meter readings have been completed in Palaniappa Nagar, KKR Nagar and several other areas. Only Ravi Garden remains pending and will be covered shortly. From the next billing cycle onwards, readings will be taken on the scheduled date.”