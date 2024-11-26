Maanja thread sale via Instagram: Bengaluru duo, 1 from Chennai held

CHENNAI: A week after two persons including a two-year-old child suffered cut injuries after being struck by a Maanja thread, police arrested a trio including two from Bengaluru for selling the banned Maanja thread through Instagram.

On November 17, the maanja thread slashed a two-year-old child’s neck. In another incident, Jinani Basha was riding from Basin Bridge towards Vyasarpadi when a maanja thread cut his neck and forearm. Both escaped with minor injuries.

Vyasarpadi Police arrested ten persons. Meanwhile, Police who were tracing the source of the maanja threads found that the accused were selling the manja thread through Instagram pages, MD Kites, FB kites, and IMMU Kites.

A special team arrested two from Bengaluru, Mansoor Illahi (37), and Imran Babu (36), and another person from Chennai, Mohammed Fazil (25), and seized over 5000 kites, 120 normal kite spools, 50 maanja thread bundles, and 10 manja thread kite spools.