Ma Subramanian inaugurates 70th APPICON conference in Chennai

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the 70th Annual National Conference of Association of Physiologists and Pharmacologists of India on Thursday. He said that Physiology and Pharmacology offer vital insights into understanding and managing the complexities of human health.

"With the new challenges in health care even though we are witnessing an explosion of data, a deeper understanding of biological systems and emergence of revolutionary technologies, yet these advancements can truly translate into meaningful socio-medical outcomes through a holistic effort that includes every sector of the society."

Talking about the various schemes that have helped to improve the healthcare in the State, health minister said that Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Varumun Kappom Thittam, Nammai Kakkum-48 Thittam, health walk, emergency cardiac loading doses at all Primary Health Centers and Health Sub Centers and ART Assisted Reproductive Techniques Centers and others have ensured that the health care services reach every person living in places that are not easily accessible.

Health minister said that the Tamil Nadu Government is keen to build a robust medical infrastructure with international knowledge sharing and advance technologies and the Future of Medicine conference was held to promote the same. "The future of health care lies in our ability, to integrate knowledge, embrace innovation and foster meaningful collaborations. By working together, we can unlock the full potential of health care facilities and improve the lives of millions," he added.

Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr K Narayanasamy, ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, Director and Scientist Dr Manoj V Murhekar and others were present at the conference.