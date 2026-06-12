Lydian Nadhaswaram returns to Chennai after creating original symphony with London musicians

CHENNAI: Musician Lydian Nadhaswaram, who has created an original symphony orchestra with musicians from the world-renowned London Symphony Orchestra, arrived in Chennai from London on Friday (June 12).
He was accorded a welcome by the Tamil Nadu government at Chennai airport. Ministers Rajamohan and Vanniyarasu, along with MDMK general secretary Vaiko, received the young musician upon his arrival.
Lydian has created an original symphony orchestra with artistes from the London Symphony Orchestra, regarded as one of the world's leading orchestras.
The audio of Lydian's original symphony orchestra composition is scheduled to be released on June 21, World Music Day, at the Music Academy in Chennai.
Following the audio launch, the original symphony orchestra is set to be performed live at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall in London.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Lydian said he learnt music from composer Ilaiyaraaja and described everyone as students of the veteran musician. "Ilaiyaraaja was the one who initiated the symphony movement and encouraged the younger generation to continue on the path."