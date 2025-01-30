Luxury commutes: Chennai MTC to hire private players for operating premium AC buses

CHENNAI: Soon, Chennaiites can opt for a luxurious commute via air-conditioned Volvo and Mercedes-Benz buses with features like free Wi-Fi, extra legroom, CCTV cameras and low noise levels. As per a report in The New Indian Express (TNIE), the Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has received a nod from the state transport department to permit private players to operate premium buses on routes where there is higher demand.

Under a revenue sharing model, these private premium bus operators will be allowed to make use of MTC's depots, parking lots, and other infrastructure for a fee. The buses will display logos of the MTC and the private operator under service provider model, the report added.

The number of premium buses that will be hired, the routes and the fare, which will be above what the MTC's air-conditioned buses charge, is yet to be known. The fuel type of the buses too hasn't been fixed yet, an official told TNIE, adding that the project's implementation modalities are being finalised now.

In the State Assembly in June 2024, State Transport Minister SS Sivasankar had announced premium bus services with high-quality amenities as a way to increase patronage for public transport and reduce pollution.