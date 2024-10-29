Begin typing your search...

    Lufthansa Cargo to operate two weekly flights between Chennai and Europe

    Lufthansa Cargo will operate two freighters into and from Chennai directly into Europe every week.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Oct 2024 12:43 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-29 07:16:01  )
    Lufthansa Cargo to operate two weekly flights between Chennai and Europe
    X

    Lufthansa Cargo (Maalai Malar)


    CHENNAI: Lufthansa Cargo's inaugural freighter LH8374 was accorded a ceremonial water canon salute at the Chennai International Airport on Sunday.

    Lufthansa Cargo will operate two freighters into and from Chennai directly into Europe every week.

    The cargo flight service will enhance trade and help reduce transit time for cargo between continents.


    Chennai International AirportCargoFlights
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick