Lufthansa Cargo to operate two weekly flights between Chennai and Europe

CHENNAI: Lufthansa Cargo's inaugural freighter LH8374 was accorded a ceremonial water canon salute at the Chennai International Airport on Sunday.

Lufthansa Cargo will operate two freighters into and from Chennai directly into Europe every week.

The cargo flight service will enhance trade and help reduce transit time for cargo between continents.



