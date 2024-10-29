Begin typing your search...
Lufthansa Cargo to operate two weekly flights between Chennai and Europe
Lufthansa Cargo will operate two freighters into and from Chennai directly into Europe every week.
CHENNAI: Lufthansa Cargo's inaugural freighter LH8374 was accorded a ceremonial water canon salute at the Chennai International Airport on Sunday.
The cargo flight service will enhance trade and help reduce transit time for cargo between continents.
