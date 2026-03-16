LPG shortage hits beef hub of Chennai; most varieties' prices hiked by Rs 20

CHENNAI: A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders and a steep rise in their prices have forced street food vendors at Dadashamakan, near Otteri, to increase the prices of several food items by Rs 20.
Known as Chennai's beef hub, Dadashamakan continues to be beef lovers' favourite in the city. Regular visitors say the fast food stalls offer a wide variety of beef dishes at prices that few other areas in the city can match.
The locality is known for a range of kebabs and beef delicacies, including beef kebabs, cutlets, phal and tawa beef served with idiyappam and chapathi.
The price of beef seekh kebab, earlier sold at Rs 60 for two pieces, has been increased to Rs 80 from March 13, while beef tikka has gone up from Rs 70 to Rs 90. The popular tawa beef with idiyappam, earlier priced at Rs 70, now costs Rs 90.
A shop owner noted that preparing chicken, beef and mutton dishes requires long hours of cooking on gas stoves, thus high LPG consumption. He said a government commercial LPG cylinder now costs over Rs 2,000, while cylinders from private suppliers are being sold between Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,100.
"The prices of private LPG cylinders are increasing every day," he said. Rice and noodle varieties with chicken and beef, which were sold at Rs 100 earlier, are now priced at Rs 120 following the hike. Similarly, rice and noodle varieties with egg and vegetables, earlier priced at Rs 90, are now sold for Rs 110. The prices of chilli chicken, chilli beef, chicken manchurian and beef Manchurian have increased from Rs 120 to Rs 140.
Another stall owner said the shop’s income largely depends on the sale of these food items. Apart from rising LPG prices, vendors have to pay wages to workers who come from other districts. Expenses such as shop rent, electricity charges, cooking oil and other essential ingredients have also increased in recent months, significantly raising daily operational costs.