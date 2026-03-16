LPG shortage hits beef hub of Chennai; most varieties' prices hiked by Rs 20

Known as Chennai's beef hub, Dadashamakan continues to be beef lovers' favourite in the city. Regular visitors say the fast food stalls offer a wide variety of beef dishes at prices that few other areas in the city can match.

The locality is known for a range of kebabs and beef delicacies, including beef kebabs, cutlets, phal and tawa beef served with idiyappam and chapathi.

The price of beef seekh kebab, earlier sold at Rs 60 for two pieces, has been increased to Rs 80 from March 13, while beef tikka has gone up from Rs 70 to Rs 90. The popular tawa beef with idiyappam, earlier priced at Rs 70, now costs Rs 90.